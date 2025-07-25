Thailand says over 100,000 civilians flee clashes with Cambodia

Evacuees rest as they take shelter in a gymnasium on the grounds of Surindra Rajabhat University in the Thai border province of Surin. Photo / AFP

More than 100,000 people have fled the bloodiest border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia in a decade, Bangkok said on Friday, as the death toll rose and international powers urged a halt to hostilities.

A long-running border dispute erupted into intense fighting with jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops on Thursday, and the UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis later Friday.

The Thai Interior Ministry said more than 100,000 people from four border provinces had been moved to nearly 300 temporary shelters, while the kingdom’s Health Ministry announced that the death toll had risen to 14 – 13 civilians and one soldier.

In the Cambodian town of Samraong, 20km from the border, AFP journalists reported hearing distant artillery fire on Friday morning.

As the guns started up, some families packed their children and belongings into vehicles and sped away.