Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thailand: Cannabis advocate Anutin Charnvirakul takes office as new Prime Minister

By Thanaporn Promyamyai
AFP·
3 mins to read

Thai tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul took office as Prime Minister on September 7, after an endorsement from the Thai king started the conservative's tenure as the nation's new leader. Photo / Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

Thai tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul took office as Prime Minister on September 7, after an endorsement from the Thai king started the conservative's tenure as the nation's new leader. Photo / Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

Thai tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul took office as Thailand’s Prime Minister on Sunday, with the cannabis-championing conservative ousting the nation’s dominant political dynasty and setting course for elections early next year.

Since the 2023 elections, Thailand’s top office has been monopolised by the Pheu Thai party of the Shinawatra dynasty –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save