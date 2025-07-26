It said Phumtham requested Trump to “convey to the Cambodian side that Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict”.

A woman who fled her home near the border between Cambodia and Thailand, sits on a hammock at a pagoda in Oddar Meanchey province. Photo / Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

Hours earlier, clashes broke out in the countries’ coastal regions where they meet on the Gulf of Thailand, around 250km southwest of the main front lines, thumping with blasts on Saturday afternoon.

“It feels like I’m escaping a war zone,” 76-year-old Samlee Sornchai told AFP at a temple shelter for evacuees in the Thai town of Kanthararom, after abandoning his farm near the embattled frontier.

A long-running border dispute erupted into combat this week with jets, tanks and ground troops.

Tensions initially flared over long-contested ancient temple sites before fighting spread along the rural border region, marked by a ridge of hills surrounded by wild jungle and agricultural land where locals farm rubber and rice.

‘Tragic and unnecessary’

While each side has expressed openness to a truce, they have accused one another of undermining armistice efforts.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said 13 people have been confirmed killed in the fighting since Thursday, including eight civilians and five soldiers, with 71 people wounded.

A pagoda damaged by Thai artillery is pictured in Oddar Meanchey province. Photo / AFP

Thai authorities say 13 civilians and seven soldiers have died on their side, taking the toll across both nations higher than it was in the last major round of fighting between 2008 and 2011.

Both sides reported a coastline clash early Saturday, with Cambodia accusing Thai forces of firing “five heavy artillery shells” into Pursat province, bordering Thailand’s Trat province.

The conflict has forced more than 138,000 people to be evacuated from Thailand’s border regions, and more than 35,000 driven from their homes in Cambodia.

After an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday in New York, Cambodia’s UN ambassador Chhea Keo said his country wanted “an immediate ceasefire” and a peaceful solution of the dispute.

Cambodian soldiers stand on a military truck with an anti-aircraft gun in Oddar Meanchey province. Photo / Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

UN chief Antonio Guterres remained deeply concerned about the armed clashes and urged both sides Saturday to “immediately agree to a ceasefire” and hold talks to find a lasting solution.

“The Secretary-General condemns the tragic and unnecessary loss of lives, injuries to civilians and the damage to homes and infrastructure on both sides,” his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Scramble for dialogue

Both sides have blamed the other for firing first.

Additionally, Cambodia has accused Thai forces of using cluster munitions, while Thailand accused Cambodia of targeting civilian infrastructure, including a hospital hit by shells.

The fighting marks a dramatic escalation in a long-running dispute between the neighbours – both popular destinations for millions of foreign tourists – over their shared 800km border where dozens of kilometres are contested.

A UN court ruling in 2013 settled the matter for more than a decade, but the current crisis erupted in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a border clash.

Relations soured dramatically when Cambodia’s influential ex-leader Hun Sen last month released a recording of a call with Thailand’s then-Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra focused on the row.

The leak triggered a political crisis in Thailand as Paetongtarn was accused of not standing up for Thailand enough, and of criticising her own army.

She was suspended from office by a court order.

– Agence France-Presse