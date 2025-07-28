Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thailand and Cambodia truce talks due but strikes continue

By Suy Se and Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
AFP·
4 mins to read

Thailand says 14 Thai civilians and eight of the nations soldiers have been killed, while Cambodia has confirmed eight civilian and five military deaths. Photo / Getty Images

Thailand says 14 Thai civilians and eight of the nations soldiers have been killed, while Cambodia has confirmed eight civilian and five military deaths. Photo / Getty Images

Thailand and Cambodia’s leaders are due to meet for peace talks today, as a festering territorial dispute along their shared frontier dragged into a fifth day of open combat.

At least 35 people have been killed and more than 200,000 displaced since Thursday as the countries fight over a smattering

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save