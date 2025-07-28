Thailand and Cambodia truce talks due but strikes continue

“They need to demonstrate genuine intent, and we will assess that during the meeting.”

Cambodia’s defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said today was “the fifth day that Thailand has invaded Cambodia’s territory with heavy weapons and with the deployment of a lot of troops”.

In Thailand’s Surin city – 30km from the border and a hub of evacuees fleeing the fighting – 58-year-old Lamduan Chuenjit shared her leader’s scepticism.

“I hope the negotiation goes well today and ends with a ceasefire,” the cleaner told AFP while sweeping a shopfront. “But I do wonder how trustworthy Cambodia is.”

On the eve of the talks, Thailand’s military said Cambodian snipers were camping in one of the contested temples, and accused Phnom Penh of surging troops along the border and hammering Thai territory with rockets.

It said fighting was ongoing at seven areas along the rural border region, marked by a ridge of hills surrounded by wild jungle and agricultural land where locals farm rubber and rice.

“The situation remains highly tense, and it is anticipated that Cambodia may be preparing for a major military operation prior to entering negotiations,” the Thai military statement read.

On Saturday, Trump said he made a late-night call to both leaders, who agreed to “quickly work out” a truce.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the summit, which will be mediated by Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim, was also organised “with the participation of China” – a key trade and political ally.

“The purpose of this meeting is to achieve an immediate ceasefire, which was initiated by President Donald Trump and agreed to by both Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand,” Hun Manet said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US officials “are on the ground in Malaysia to assist these peace efforts”, while Anwar told domestic media he would focus on securing an “immediate ceasefire”.

Both sides point the finger

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn marked his 73rd birthday today, but a notice in the country’s Royal Gazette said his public celebrations scheduled for Bangkok’s Grand Palace have been cancelled amid the strife.

Trump has threatened both countries with eye-watering levies in his global tariff blitz unless they agree to independent trade deals – saying he would “look forward” to signing them once “peace is at hand”.

Both sides have agreed to a truce in principle, while accusing the other of undermining peace efforts and trading allegations about the use of cluster bombs and targeting of hospitals.

Thailand says eight of its soldiers and 14 civilians have been killed, while Cambodia has confirmed eight civilian and five military deaths.

The Thai military said it has returned the bodies of 12 Cambodian soldiers killed in combat.

More than 138,000 people have fled Thailand’s border regions, while about 80,000 have been driven from their homes in Cambodia.

With the skirmish inflaming nationalist sentiments, Thailand warned its citizens to “refrain from any kind of violence, whether in speech or action” against Cambodian migrants living in the country.

– Agence France-Presse