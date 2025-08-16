Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thai royal update: Princess Bajrakitiyabha battles severe infection

AFP
2 mins to read

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol has been unconscious since December 2022 because of a heart condition. Photo / Getty Images

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol has been unconscious since December 2022 because of a heart condition. Photo / Getty Images

The Thai King’s eldest daughter, who has been gravely ill in hospital for more than two years, has suffered a “severe” blood infection, the palace said on Friday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol has been unconscious in hospital since falling ill with a heart condition in December 2022 during a military dog

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save