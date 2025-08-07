Thai prosecutors have indicted 23 people and companies linked to the deadly collapse of a Bangkok high-rise. Photo / Getty Images

Thai prosecutors indicted 23 people and firms on Thursday, in a case linked to the deadly collapse of a Bangkok high-rise in an earthquake.

The 30-storey tower crumbled seconds after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on March 28 this year, killing thousands in Thailand’s war-torn neighbour.

The tower, meant to house the state audit office, was the only building in Bangkok to collapse, killing 89 people on the site, mostly construction workers. The speed and suddenness with which it fell prompted a legal probe.

Thailand’s Office of the Attorney-General said a case has been submitted to a criminal court, with a decision expected in a matter of months.

“Investigators agreed to indict 23 individuals and legal entities over professional misconduct and forged documents,” it said in a statement.