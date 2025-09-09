Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thai ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra ordered back to prison as court rejects hospital stay

By Thanaporn Promyamyai
AFP·
3 mins to read

Thailand’s Supreme Court ordered Thaksin Shinawatra to serve a one-year prison term for improper hospitalisation. Photo / Getty Images

Thailand’s Supreme Court ordered Thaksin Shinawatra to serve a one-year prison term for improper hospitalisation. Photo / Getty Images

Thailand’s Supreme Court today ordered the country’s most powerful and polarising statesman Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.

Thaksin, 76, had been sentenced to eight years for corruption and abuse of power after returning to the country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save