Shinawatra’s political clan has for two decades been the key foe of Thailand’s pro-military, pro-royalty elite who view their populist brand as a threat to traditional social order.

But the dynasty’s momentum is flagging after a litany of legal and political setbacks, culminating in his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra last month being ousted from the Prime Minister’s office.

Thaksin arrived at the court smiling and posing for photos, flanked by dynasty heiress Paetongtarn who left the ruling without him but told reporters he was “in good spirits”.

Thaksin, sentenced to eight years for corruption, had his term reduced and was freed early. Photo / Getty Images

“My father remains a spiritual leader – whether through his past political role, his contributions to the country, or his sincere intention to be part of improving the lives of the people,” she said.

Thaksin was elected Prime Minister in 2001 and again in 2005 but took himself into exile after his second term was cut short by a military coup.

The timing of his return and his transfer to hospital, which coincided with his Pheu Thai party forming a new Government, fuelled public suspicion of a backroom deal and allegations of special treatment.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Positions began investigating in April and has probed prison and medical officials to determine if the sentence was properly served.

Its ruling came just days after the Pheu Thai party was ousted from top office, with Paetongtarn felled by a Constitutional Court ruling she breached ministerial ethics in a border spat with Cambodia.

Pheu Thai had held the premiership since 2023 polls, but a coalition led by their onetime ally Anutin Charnvirakul replaced them on Sunday.

Thaksin flew out of the country by private jet before Tuesday’s verdict – fuelling speculation in Thai media he may have absconded.

But he returned on Monday before the ruling.

-Agence France-Presse