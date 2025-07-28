Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thai, Cambodian leaders agree to a ceasefire after deadly border clashes

By Isabelle Leong with Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
AFP·
4 mins to read

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (centre), Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (left) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, after talks in Putrajaya on July 28. Photo / Mohd Rafsan, AFP

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (centre), Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (left) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, after talks in Putrajaya on July 28. Photo / Mohd Rafsan, AFP

Thailand and Cambodia’s leaders have agreed to an “unconditional” ceasefire, after five days of combat along their jungle-clad frontier that has killed at least 36 people.

Nearly 300,000 people have fled as the two sides fired artillery, rockets and guns in a battle over the long-disputed area, which is home

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save