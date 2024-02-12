Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36, has been identified as the shooter at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church. Photo / Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36, has been identified as the shooter at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church. Photo / Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

The young boy who was critically injured in a shooting at a Texas megachurch on Sunday was the son of the shooter, authorities said on Monday.

Police identified the shooter as Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36, and said at a news conference that she had a history of mental illness, including being placed under emergency detention in 2016.

The boy, whom authorities described as a 7-year-old, remained in critical condition Monday with a gunshot wound to the head. He had been described as a 5-year-old on Sunday.

A motive for the attack that sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church remains unclear.

Moreno was killed after pointing the weapon at security officers, authorities said.

In addition to the boy, a man in his 50s was also injured in the shooting, according to authorities.

Lakewood is regularly attended by 45,000 people weekly, making it the third-largest megachurch in the US, according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.

Osteen said the violence could have been worse if the shooting had happened during the earlier and larger late Sunday morning service.

From left, Police chief Troy Finner, Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen, Mayor John Whitmire and Fire Department chief Samuel Pena take part in a press conference. Photo / AP

Houston Police chief Troy Finner at a news conference Sunday said the shooter wore a trenchcoat and backpack and was armed with a long rifle when she entered the church.

Moreno began shooting before being confronted by an off-duty Houston police officer and a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent, who returned fire, Finner said.

Harris County Sheriff officers walk outside of Lakewood Church after a reported shooting during a service in Houston. Photo / AP

Finner said the shooter told officers after being shot there was a bomb, but a search found no explosives. The declaration of a bomb was also noted in the search warrant affidavit, which said the shooter had a “yellow rope and substances consistent with the manufacture of explosive devices”.

Finner and other authorities at the scene praised the officers, who have not been identified, for taking down the shooter.

Moreno “had a long gun, and it could have been worse”, Finner said. “But they stepped up and did their job.”

It was unclear how the boy, who was taken to a Houston children’s hospital, was struck by gunfire.

Emergency vehicles line the feeder road outside Lakewood Church after the shooting. Photo / AP

When asked whether the boy was shot by one of the off-duty officers returning fire on the suspect, Finner said he did not want to speculate but added: “That suspect put that baby in danger”.

The gunfire startled worshippers.

Alan Guity, 35, whose family is from Honduras, has been a member of the church since 1998. He said he heard gunshots while resting inside the church’s sanctuary as his mother was working as an usher.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom. And I yelled, ‘Mom!’” he said.

Guity said he ran to his mother and they laid flat on the floor as the gunfire continued. They prayed and stayed on the floor for about five minutes until someone told them it was safe to leave the building. As he was led outside, Guity could see people were afraid and crying and looking for loved ones.

Osteen, 60, took the helm of Lakewood Church after John Osteen, his father and the church’s founding pastor, died in 1999. The church has grown dramatically under his leadership.

Osteen is a leader of what is known as the prosperity gospel, a belief that God wants his followers to be wealthy and healthy. He is the author of several best-selling books, including Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential.

His televised services reach about 100 countries and renovating his church’s arena cost nearly US$100 million ($163m).