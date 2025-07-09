Kerr County, part of a Hill Country region in central Texas known as “Flash Flood Alley”, suffered the most damage, with at least 95 fatalities including 36 children, Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters.

Among them are at least 27 girls and counsellors at a summer camp on the Guadalupe River when it burst its banks.

Five campers and one counsellor from Camp Mystic are still missing, plus another child not associated with the camp, Leitha said.

Elsewhere in the state, there have been at least 15 fatalities, according to Abbott.

More than 2000 rescue personnel, police and experts have descended on the flood zone in what Leitha described as an “all hands on deck” operation.

Ben Baker, with the Texas Game Wardens, said search and rescue efforts involving helicopters, drones and dogs were difficult because of the water, mud and debris.

“When we’re trying to make these recoveries, these large piles can be very obstructive, and to get in deep into these piles, it’s very hazardous,” Baker said.

Kerrville police officer Jonathan Lamb spoke of heroic rescues by authorities and volunteers who evacuated hundreds of people from their homes or vehicles.

Officers have been “door to door, waking people up” in Kerr County and in some cases “pulling them out of windows” of flooding homes and trailers, Lamb told reporters.

The tragedy, “as horrific as it is, could have been so much worse,” he added.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast more storms in the Hill Country, including isolated pockets of heavy rain.

In the neighbouring state of New Mexico, flash flooding left three people dead in Ruidoso, the village website said in a statement, adding the Ruidoso River rose to a record-breaking 20 feet.

Bodies in the mud

In the Texas town of Hunt, an AFP team saw recovery workers combing through piles of debris with helicopters flying overhead.

Javier Torres, 24, was digging through mud as he searched for his grandmother, after having located the body of his grandfather.

He also discovered the bodies of two children, apparently washed up by the river.

President Donald Trump is due to visit Texas this week with First Lady Melania Trump.

“We brought in a lot of helicopters from all over ... They were real pros, and they were responsible for pulling out a lot of people,” Trump said.

