An 11-year-old boy has been shot dead in Texas after playing a doorbell prank with his friends.

The group was playing ding dong ditch, a game that involves ringing the doorbell of strangers’ houses and then running away.

As they struck several houses in Houston’s Eastside neighbourhood on August 30, the boy was shot in the back while “ditching” from one house, according to the Guardian.

He was taken to hospital late in the evening but ultimately died from his wounds on Sunday afternoon.

Houston’s Homicide Division has not charged anyone for the killing, but, in a statement, investigating officers Sergeant M. Cass and Detective J. Brown said one person had been detained.