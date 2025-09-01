“That individual was questioned and released. Detectives are gathering more information as the investigation continues.”
Cass told KHOU 11 a witness reported someone had run out of the house and shot at the children.
Several weapons were confiscated from the property, including rifles and handguns.
“In my opinion, it does not look like any type of self-defence. It wasn’t close to the house, so it’ll more than likely be a murder charge,” Cass said.
An 18-year-old Virginia boy was killed earlier this year for a similar prank.
A friend of the victim said they had been playing ding dong ditch when he was killed, the New York Post reported.