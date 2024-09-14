The remains of the Tesla electric truck being removed from the scene on interstate 80 in California after it crashed. It took 190,000 litres of water to put out the blaze. Image / KCRA 3
By AFP
United States firefighters used 190,000 litres of water to extinguish a blaze involving an electric Tesla semi-truck this month following a crash, a government agency said.
Besides water to cool the vehicle’s batteries, California firefighters also “used an aircraft to apply fire retardant to the immediate area as a precautionary measure”, said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in a statement released on Friday.
The crash involving the Tesla semi took place early on August 19 as the vehicle was travelling near Emigrant Gap in California, the board said.