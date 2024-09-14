The semi-truck operated by a Tesla employee was heading from Livermore, California, to a Tesla facility in Sparks, Nevada.

The vehicle veered off the road while navigating a curve and struck a tree, before going down a slope to rest against several trees, the report added.

The driver was not injured.

But “the vehicle’s lithium-ion electric battery system ignited after the roadway departure, resulting in a post-crash fire”, the board said.

It took nearly 190,000 litres to extinguish the flames and cool the vehicle’s batteries, the agency said.

A view of a Tesla semi-truck at an expo in San Francisco on August 24. Photo / Anadolu via Getty Images

California firefighters also mobilised an aircraft to drop retardant around the crash site.

California suffers from numerous forest fires every summer, which are destructive and sometimes fatal.

The motorway was closed for about 15 hours so firefighters could ensure the batteries were “at a safe temperature for vehicle recovery operations”, the NTSB said.

This was also to prevent the spread of the fire to surrounding forested areas.

When Tesla announced its second quarter results recently, chief executive Elon Musk indicated that large-scale production of semis was still planned to start by the end of 2025.

The first such vehicles have been delivered to a few selected customers such as PepsiCo since 2022.