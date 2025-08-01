Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tesla liable for $243m in fatal Key Largo crash, jury blames autopilot

By Trisha Thadani & Francisco Alvarado
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

A jury found Tesla partially liable for a 2019 crash, awarding $243 million in damages. Photo / Getty Images

A jury found Tesla partially liable for a 2019 crash, awarding $243 million in damages. Photo / Getty Images

A jury has found Tesla partially liable for a fatal 2019 crash in Key Largo, Florida, and slapped the company with $243 million in damages.

It is a stunning rebuke for CEO Elon Musk’s company, which for years has avoided responsibility when its technology is involved in a crash.

After

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save