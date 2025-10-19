NSW firefighters responded to an electric vehicle fire on October 17 after the car's battery caught alight. Photo / NSW RFS - Diamond Beach

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

NSW firefighters responded to an electric vehicle fire on October 17 after the car's battery caught alight. Photo / NSW RFS - Diamond Beach

A Tesla driver in Australia has suffered burns across his upper body after a crash ignited a process called a “thermal runaway”.

New South Wales firefighters used more than 20,000 litres of water to extinguish the car on Friday in a stark reminder of the unique fire hazard of electric vehicles.

Diamond Beach Rural Fire Service shared photos of the charred car on Facebook, detailing an October 17 callout to a crash near Rainbow Flat.

Supporting the Rainbow Flat Brigade, firefighters successfully extinguished the wreck after hauling more than 20,000 litres of water to the blaze.

Once the flames were doused, the vehicle was relocated to a “safe area” as a precaution, where it will be monitored for reignition.