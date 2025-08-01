Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Term-limited Trump has $340 million war chest to spend on political goals

By Theodore Schleifer
New York Times·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump walks to a bill signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on July 16, 2025. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

US President Donald Trump walks to a bill signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on July 16, 2025. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

President Donald Trump’s super political action committee is sitting on about US$200 million ($340m) that it can spend against his rivals, giving a term-limited president a never-before-seen amount of power in his party’s finances and future.

In the first half of 2025, Trump’s group, Maga Inc., collected about US$177m from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save