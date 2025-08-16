Advertisement
Tenterfield crossbow attack: Police hailed for heroism in 2012 siege

By Bek Day
news.com.au·
6 mins to read

NSW Police sergeants Carter Knyvett and Karen Peasley faced a crossbow attacker during the Tenterfield siege in 2012. Photo / News Limited

When someone ran into Australia’s Tenterfield Police Station on April Fool’s Day, 2012, to report that someone was shooting at members of a commune with a bow and arrow at a remote property near Rocky River, Sergeant Carter Knyvett called for backup before attending the scene.

The backup came in

