Advocates of the course call it a way to respond to school shootings, which are tragically common in the United States where there are more guns than people.
Tennessee is the first state to pass a law mandating gun safety classes for children, but Utah and Arkansas have since done so.
The Tennessee guidelines do not spell out specifics on how educators should teach this material or state how long the gun safety course should last.
They do say teachers should not use “live ammunition, live fire, or live firearms” and should be “viewpoint neutral on political topics”.
School authorities can bring in police or public health experts to help give this class.
Guns are the main cause of death among children and adolescents in the US, public health officials say.
Just last week a heavily armed attacker killed two children and wounded 14 others in a Catholic church attached to a school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Three adults were also wounded.
The US has the highest gun violence fatality rate of any developed country.
