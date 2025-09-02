Tennessee will require gun safety classes for children as young as 5, starting this year. Photo / 123rf

Tennessee will require gun safety classes for children as young as 5, starting this year. Photo / 123rf

Kids as young as 5 will be taking a gun safety class this year in Republican-run Tennessee, the first American state to pass such a law.

A bill mandating these courses was passed in 2024 by the state legislature and the law takes effect in public schools with the start of the new academic year as the northern summer ends.

The state education department has put out guidelines stating that pupils from age 5 to 8 should, for instance, be able to tell a fake gun from a real one.

They also need to learn to “demonstrate a responsible attitude regarding firearms” and identify the various parts of a gun such as the trigger, barrel or muzzle, according to these guidelines.

The course will be mandatory each year for students until the end of high school.