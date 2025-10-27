Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ten people go on trial over online harassment of French first lady Brigitte Macron

AFP
3 mins to read

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, with his wife Brigitte Macron last July. Photo / Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, with his wife Brigitte Macron last July. Photo / Getty Images

Ten people went on trial in Paris charged with sexist online harassment of Brigitte Macron, in the latest case linked to unsubstantiated gender claims made against the French first lady.

The trial comes after she and President Emmanuel Macron filed a defamation lawsuit in the United States at the end

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save