Demonstrators call for a deal to return hostages from Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m here first and foremost to protest, and to call for the government to make a deal and bring all the hostages home and to end the war,” said demonstrator Yoav Vider, 29.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later spoke at an event, remaining vague about the Government’s intentions as Israeli media reported the meeting had been inconclusive.

“We have just come from a Cabinet meeting. I don’t think I can elaborate too much,” said Netanyahu.

“But I will say one thing: It started in Gaza, and it will end in Gaza. We will not leave those monsters there.”

Israel is under mounting international pressure to wrap up its Gaza campaign, with Donald Trump’s envoy saying the US President would host a meeting on post-war plans for the shattered enclave tomorrow.

“We’ve got a large meeting in the White House tomorrow, chaired by the President, and it’s a very comprehensive plan we’re putting together on the next day,” Steve Witkoff said on Fox News, without offering more details.

The security Cabinet approved a plan in early August for the military to take over Gaza City, triggering fresh fears for the safety of the hostages and a new wave of protests that has seen tens of thousands take to the streets.

Netanyahu last week ordered immediate talks aimed at securing the release of all remaining captives in Gaza, while also doubling down on the plans for a new offensive to seize Gaza’s largest city.

That came days after Hamas said it had accepted a new ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators that would see the staggered release of hostages over an initial 60-day period in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

In Doha today, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a regular news conference that mediators were still “waiting for an answer” from Israel to the latest proposal.

“The responsibility now lies on the Israeli side to respond to an offer that is on the table. Anything else is political posturing by the Israeli side.”

Earlier in the day, the families of hostages in Tel Aviv lambasted the Government for failing to prioritise a deal that could see those still held captive in Gaza released.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prioritises the destruction of Hamas over releasing the hostages,” said Ruby Chen, whose son was abducted by militants in October 2023.

“He believes it is okay and it is a valid alternative to sacrifice 50 hostages for political needs,” he said in a speech to one of today’s demonstrations.

Pressure is building on Israel both at home and abroad to end its campaign in Gaza, where famine has been declared and much of the territory has been devastated.

Israeli strikes hit a Gaza hospital yesterday, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists working for Al Jazeera, the Associated Press, and Reuters, among other outlets.

Governments around the world, including staunch Israeli allies, expressed shock at the attack.

The Israeli military today said its forces were targeting a camera operated by Hamas in two strikes that killed the reporters.

“Six of the individuals killed were terrorists,” it said, adding that the chief of staff instructed “to further examine several gaps”, including the “authorisation process prior to the strike”.

Hamas later rejected the allegations, calling them baseless.

The war in Gaza has been one of the deadliest for journalists, with around 200 media workers killed in the nearly two-year Israeli assault, according to press watchdogs.

Later today, Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that at least 35 people were killed in attacks throughout the Palestinian territory.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

The war was sparked by Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Out of 251 hostages seized during the attack, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 62,819 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

-Agence France-Presse