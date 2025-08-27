“But I will say one thing: It started in Gaza, and it will end in Gaza. We will not leave those monsters there.”
Israel is under mounting international pressure to wrap up its Gaza campaign, with Donald Trump’s envoy saying the US President would host a meeting on post-war plans for the shattered enclave tomorrow.
“We’ve got a large meeting in the White House tomorrow, chaired by the President, and it’s a very comprehensive plan we’re putting together on the next day,” Steve Witkoff said on Fox News, without offering more details.
The security Cabinet approved a plan in early August for the military to take over Gaza City, triggering fresh fears for the safety of the hostages and a new wave of protests that has seen tens of thousands take to the streets.
Netanyahu last week ordered immediate talks aimed at securing the release of all remaining captives in Gaza, while also doubling down on the plans for a new offensive to seize Gaza’s largest city.
That came days after Hamas said it had accepted a new ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators that would see the staggered release of hostages over an initial 60-day period in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
In Doha today, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a regular news conference that mediators were still “waiting for an answer” from Israel to the latest proposal.
“The responsibility now lies on the Israeli side to respond to an offer that is on the table. Anything else is political posturing by the Israeli side.”
Earlier in the day, the families of hostages in Tel Aviv lambasted the Government for failing to prioritise a deal that could see those still held captive in Gaza released.
“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prioritises the destruction of Hamas over releasing the hostages,” said Ruby Chen, whose son was abducted by militants in October 2023.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 62,819 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.