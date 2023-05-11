Emergency personnel at the scene of the incident. Photo / Sunrise

11 May, 2023 12:46 AM 2 mins to read

Emergency personnel at the scene of the incident. Photo / Sunrise

An eye-witness has described the moment a teenage girl became trapped under a Sydney tram.

Emergency services rushed to the light rail track at Haymarket just after midnight after reports a teen had been struck by a tram.

Police found the 16-year-old girl trapped under the tram with critical injuries.

Witnesses told Nine News the teenage girl was trying to cross George Street by jumping through the gap between two carriages before she became trapped beneath the tram.

“We were screaming, ‘help her, help her,’ so the police and paramedic rushed to the spot,” one man recalled.

The teenager was reportedly attempting to jump through the gap of the tram carriages when she fell through. Photo / NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

Passengers on board the tram could only watch on in horror as the tram ground to a halt.

The scene on Thursday morning after emergency crews halted the Light Rail lines between Central and Circular Quay. Photo / NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

A police rescue crew with the help of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) worked to free the girl.

Paramedics treated her but she died at the scene of the incident.

The 52-year-old male tram driver was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A 16-year-old girl has died after being struck by a tram in Haymarket. Photo / Nine

A crime scene was established and an investigation is now under way into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The shocking incident occurred just after midnight. Photo / Nine

Light rail services between Central and Circular Quay were halted throughout the morning while investigators combed the scene.

Police and fire rescue crews worked to free the girl. Photo / Sunrise

The tram has since been removed and regular timetables resumed as of 6am on Thursday morning.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.