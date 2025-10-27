After a reported “death roll”, the boy was taken to a nearby hotel where people tried to treat his leg and abdomen wounds.
“A male teenager with leg and abdominal wounds was airlifted to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition following a reported crocodile attack on a public beach,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.
A hospital spokesperson said as of Sunday he was in a stable condition.
Myall Beach at Cape Tribulation is where the Daintree Rainforest and Great Barrier Reef world heritage areas meet.
Four estuarine crocodiles have been reported in the past month in the Myall Beach area; three around the Cape Tribulation township, and one just to the south near the next township of Thornton Creek.
The latest sighting was close to the Cape Tribulation township on October 22. While the Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation has closed the other three sighting incidents without killing or catching a croc, the October 22 sighting remains under investigation.
The estuarine species have just begun mating season, which sees the males become more mobile.
