Teenage boy in hospital after croc attack in Far North Queensland

A 14-year-old survived a crocodile attack at Myall Beach and was flown to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition. Photo / Supplied

A teenager has survived a crocodile attack in Far North Queensland.

The 14-year-old boy was fishing 100km north of Cairns on Saturday afternoon when he was attacked.

He was flown to Cairns Hospital and was in a stable condition on Sunday night.

The attack happened at Myall Beach at Cape Tribulation, at about 4pm on Saturday.

The Cairns Post reports the boy was in a group of three, who were not locals to the area, and were fishing in waist-deep water.