Teen stabbed to death at Melbourne sporting complex Eagle Stadium

A teenager has been stabbed to death at Eagle Stadium in Werribee. Photo / News Corp Australia

A teenager has been stabbed to death at Eagle Stadium in Werribee. Photo / News Corp Australia

A teenager was stabbed to death at a junior sports stadium in Melbourne's western suburbs on Friday night.

Police and paramedics rushed to Eagle Stadium in Werribee about 5.50pm after reports "a male had been injured".

A 17-year-old Wyndham Vale boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The emergency response triggered an evacuation of the sporting complex.

All other junior games in the VJBL league today were cancelled because of the "serious incident".

"Unfortunately, due to a serious incident at Eagle Stadium tonight all domestic games have been cancelled tomorrow," Wyndham Basketball wrote on Facebook.

A 15-year-old Wyndham Vale teenager was assisting police with their inquiries after the incident, but was last night released from custody.