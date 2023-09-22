The 19-year-old was rescued after a social media stunt went wrong and left him dangling by a rope from the 223-metre-high Foresthill Bridge. Photo / AP

A 19-year-old was rescued after a stunt went wrong and left him dangling by a rope from California’s highest bridge.

The teen and his 17-year-old friend had been shooting video of him swinging from the steel span of the Foresthill Bridge, northeast of Sacramento, on Monday evening, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The 19-year-old became stuck, hanging approximately 30 feet from the underside of the catwalk when his equipment failed. His friend called 911 after they determined he was stuck and needed assistance,” a statement said.

Rising 223 metres above the North Fork American River in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the Foresthill Bridge is the highest in California and third highest in the United States.

Cal Fire’s Technical Rescue Team helped to pull the teen to safety. He was not injured.

Both teens, who were not identified, were cited for trespassing, officials said.