Teen in critical condition after shark attack in Queensland’s Far North

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening abdominal injuries from a shark attack in Queensland. Photo / 123rf

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening abdominal injuries after he was attacked by a shark in Queensland’s far north.

Emergency services were called to the Cook Esplanade at 6.23pm on Saturday local time after reports a boy in his mid-teens had been bitten by a shark

