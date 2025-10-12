A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening abdominal injuries from a shark attack in Queensland. Photo / 123rf

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Teen in critical condition after shark attack in Queensland’s Far North

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening abdominal injuries from a shark attack in Queensland. Photo / 123rf

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening abdominal injuries after he was attacked by a shark in Queensland’s far north.

Emergency services were called to the Cook Esplanade at 6.23pm on Saturday local time after reports a boy in his mid-teens had been bitten by a shark in the water.

The teen suffered “significant abdominal injuries” and was transported to Thursday Island Hospital.

He was later flown to Townsville University Hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Today, the teen reportedly remained at the hospital in a critical condition.