Emergency services were called to the George’s River near Tom Uglys Bridge in Sylvania, Sydney, on Tuesday evening. Photo / 123rf

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Teen dies, another seriously injured in Sydney jet ski accident

Emergency services were called to the George’s River near Tom Uglys Bridge in Sylvania, Sydney, on Tuesday evening. Photo / 123rf

A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old has had his arm severed in a horror jet ski accident in Sydney’s south.

Emergency services were called to the George’s River near Tom Uglys Bridge in Sylvania shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (local time) after reports of people in the water.

Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were told a jet ski had likely crashed, throwing individuals into the river.

NSW Police said in a statement the 15-year-old boy was found in the water but could not be revived.

The 14-year-old boy was treated at the scene for a severed arm before being taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics.