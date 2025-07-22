Advertisement
Teen dies, another seriously injured in Sydney jet ski accident

By Robert White
news.com.au·
Quick Read

Emergency services were called to the George’s River near Tom Uglys Bridge in Sylvania, Sydney, on Tuesday evening. Photo / 123rf

A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old has had his arm severed in a horror jet ski accident in Sydney’s south.

Emergency services were called to the George’s River near Tom Uglys Bridge in Sylvania shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (local time) after reports of people in the water.

