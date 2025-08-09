Advertisement
Teen dies after aid package falls in Gaza during relief drop

By Iona Cleave
Daily Telegraph UK
3 mins to read



A 15-year-old boy has been killed by an air-dropped aid package in central Gaza.

Muhannad Eid was running towards the heavy packages as they were parachuted into the territory when one crushed him, his brother said.

Footage shows five or more large pallets slamming into the ground in front of

