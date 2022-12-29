Emma Lovell, 41, was killed during a home invasion in Brisbane. Two 17yo boys have been charged with murder. Photo / Facebook

One of the two teens accused of the murder of Brisbane mum Emma Lovell stabbed another man in a separate home invasion last year, it has been revealed.

Aaron Anderson said he told his wife “I think I’m gone” after he was stabbed in his home in St Lucia, south of the CBD, in August 2021.

Lovell died late on Boxing Day after an alleged home invasion at her property in North Lakes in Moreton Bay, north of Brisbane.

The mum-of-two suffered a fatal knife wound in her front yard where she died.

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and entering a dwelling with intent in company.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also taken into police custody and are assisting with inquiries.

All four teenagers taken into custody had “prior contact” with police, Moreton Police District Officer Superintendent John Hallam confirmed.

Stabbed in his bedroom

Talking to the Courier Mail, Anderson said he had an encounter with one of the charged teens last year.

The lawyer said he had been asleep with his wife around 1am on August 9 when he saw someone in his bedroom and chased him to a balcony.

A second person was in the house and after an “excruciating” pain he realised he had been stabbed.

“I collapsed to the ground and said to my wife ‘I think I’m gone’”.

Anderson was taken to a nearby hospital where he had surgery and was saved, but he had to undergo a long rehabilitation.

The then 15-year-old was charged with attempted murder but had the charge downgraded to unlawful wounding, was sentenced and released.

The Courier Mail also said one of the boys was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with multiple offences. He was released on Boxing Day hours before Lovell’s death.

Anderson said he was “frustrated” that one of the teens who injured him was now charged with the murder of Lovell.

“I wasn’t satisfied with the original sentencing, the pendulum is far too in favour of rehabilitation and reintroduction of youths who commit serious crimes – there needs to be changes,” he said.

“[I] could have been in the same position as poor Lovell,” he said.

“I’m still very angry. It has taken me a long time to get over what happened to me and all of this is just a huge trigger point.”

Emma ‘glue to our family’

Lovell’s grief-stricken husband Lee Lovell returned to the scene for the first time on Tuesday afternoon.

Emma Lovell, pictured with husband Lee Lovell, was allegedly killed in a home invasion on Boxing Day. Photo / Facebook

Speaking to A Current Affair, he said he and his wife were woken by their dogs at about 11.30pm on Boxing Day. Their home’s security system told them the front door was open.

“We just bolted to our bedroom door, and I opened it, and two people were there,” he said.

The ensuing confrontation, which he said “felt like it was over in 30 seconds”, allegedly spilt into the front yard, where police say Lovell suffered a fatal knife wound.

Lee Lovell also allegedly suffered stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance, believing paramedics would be able to save his wife. A couple of hours later, while still in hospital, he was told she had died.

“It was a major shock, to be honest,” Lovell told ACA.

“Emma was the glue to my family. She was such a beautiful person,” Lovell told The Courier-Mail.

“We are all just devastated by her loss; it’s senseless.”

Superintendent Hallam told reporters a confrontation occurred inside Lovell’s home about 11.30pm on Boxing Day after the boys allegedly entered the dwelling.

He said the Lovells attempted to defend their house.

Lovell suffered a fatal stab wound in the front yard while her husband sustained a non-life-threatening wound.

“Those [boys] fled the scene,” Superintendent Hallam said.

“They’ve disturbed the residents inside the dwelling, who were woken up by what I’m told were barking dogs.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, including the identification of the alleged murder weapon.

Emma Lovell pictured with husband Lee and two daughters. Emma was killed in a home invasion on Boxing Day in Brisbane, Australia. Photo / Facebook

Superintendent Hallam said there appeared to be no link between the alleged offenders and the homeowners.

“The family is absolutely traumatised and shattered,” he said.