Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tech giants push for password-free logins amid security concerns

By Mona Guichard
AFP·
3 mins to read

Fingerprints, access keys, and facial recognition are replacing passwords, but public hesitancy remains. Photo / Getty Images

Fingerprints, access keys, and facial recognition are replacing passwords, but public hesitancy remains. Photo / Getty Images

Fingerprints, access keys, and facial recognition are putting a new squeeze on passwords as the traditional computer security method – but also running into public hesitancy.

“The password era is ending,” two senior figures at Microsoft wrote in a July blog post.

The tech giant has been building “more secure”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save