Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tech firms say deals for power give new life to nuclear plants at risk of going offline

By Evan Halper & Caroline O'Donovan
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

The cooling towers at Three Mile Island, which is being renamed Crane Clean Energy Centre, are seen from across the Susquehanna River last year in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Photo / Wesley Lapointe, The Washington Post

The cooling towers at Three Mile Island, which is being renamed Crane Clean Energy Centre, are seen from across the Susquehanna River last year in Middletown, Pennsylvania. Photo / Wesley Lapointe, The Washington Post

The control room at Three Mile Island doesn’t call to mind modern-day Silicon Valley.

The nuclear plant’s gadgetry has plastic levers and coloured buttons chunky enough for a toddler’s play set, push-button landline phones and monochrome monitors.

But vintage facilities like these are now coveted by tech companies that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save