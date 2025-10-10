Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. A United States military team will oversee the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. 'And the Israelis will obviously be in constant touch with them,' a US official said. Photo / Hazem Bader, AFP
A United States military team of 200 people will be deployed in the Middle East to “oversee” the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after a peace deal brokered by President Donald Trump, senior US officials said today.
Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of the US military’s Central Command, “willinitially have 200 people on the ground. His role will be to oversee, observe, make sure there are no violations,” one senior official told reporters.
Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish and probably Emirati military officials would be embedded in the team, he said.
A second official said that “no US troops are intended to go into Gaza”.
“The notion is to make it collegial, if you will. And the Israelis will obviously be in constant touch with them,” the first official said.
“Putting Admiral Cooper in the room gave a lot of confidence and security to the Arab countries,” they added.
“And therefore it was passed on to Hamas that we were taking a very strong role, or the President was taking a very strong position in standing behind his guarantees and his commitments here.”
The second official said the US personnel were intended “to help create the joint control centre and then integrate all the other security forces that will be going in there to deconflict with IDF (Israeli Defence Forces)”.