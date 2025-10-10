Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. A United States military team will oversee the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. 'And the Israelis will obviously be in constant touch with them,' a US official said. Photo / Hazem Bader, AFP

Team of 200 US troops to ‘oversee’ Gaza truce, US officials say

Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. A United States military team will oversee the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. 'And the Israelis will obviously be in constant touch with them,' a US official said. Photo / Hazem Bader, AFP

A United States military team of 200 people will be deployed in the Middle East to “oversee” the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after a peace deal brokered by President Donald Trump, senior US officials said today.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of the US military’s Central Command, “will initially have 200 people on the ground. His role will be to oversee, observe, make sure there are no violations,” one senior official told reporters.

Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish and probably Emirati military officials would be embedded in the team, he said.

A second official said that “no US troops are intended to go into Gaza”.

“The notion is to make it collegial, if you will. And the Israelis will obviously be in constant touch with them,” the first official said.