Teacher found dead beside killer boyfriend’s body, police alerted after baby daughter’s cries

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Florida teacher Amanda Hicks found dead beside her partner after her baby's cries alerted police to the scene. Photo / Facebook

A much-loved school teacher in the US was found dead beside her boyfriend in a suspected murder-suicide that has rocked Florida.

Amanda Hicks’ body was found alongside another male on the floor of her home north of Miami during the weekend after police were called after a relative of the boyfriend asked them to do a welfare check.

When police arrived, they heard loud cries from Hicks’ 10-month-old daughter inside the locked apartment, NBC WPTV reported.

Police entered the property to find both Hicks and her boyfriend dead, with Hicks’ daughter still alive and crying near the scene.

Local police believe the boyfriend killed the 26-year-old woman, stabbing her before taking his own life, according to the New York Post.

Florida teacher Amanda Hicks found dead beside her partner after her baby's cries alerted police to the scene. Photo / Facebook
Police said the 10-month-old baby was left alone in her crib unharmed for approximately 11 hours until they arrived.

Hicks’ intermediate school released a memo to staff members identifying Hicks as the female victim.

“The Port St Lucie Police Department has confirmed that Ms Hicks was the victim of a homicide,” principal Darcia Borel wrote.

“While words will never be enough to convey the shock and sadness this news has brought to our school family, it is more important than ever to come together to support one another through our grief journey.

“Additional information about memorials and opportunities for supporting Amanda’s beautiful little girl will be forthcoming.”

It’s suspected Amanda Hicks (left) was killed by her boyfriend. Photo / Facebook
Hicks’ friend Raquel Magallon opened up about the 26-year-old school teacher, saying she was the “happiest person” and always dreamed of working with children.

“She just lit up the room. She had such a big, beautiful smile. She was always happy and always energetic,” Magallon told WPBF news outlet.

“This is like really shocking and really sad… She was just an angel. She was the most happiest person. She definitely brightened my day every time I saw her and I just don’t know what happened with this situation. I know she’s at peace now, but I pray that she didn’t suffer because she definitely doesn’t deserve to go out like that.”

Police are not seeking any additional suspects and do not believe anyone else was involved.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION


Where to get help:
Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youth services: (06) 3555 906
Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234
What's Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)
Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)
• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.



