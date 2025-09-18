Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Tea plants grow successfully in simulated Moon soil, study finds

Sarah Knapton
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Kent scientists show lunar soil can support tea growth. Photo / University of Kentˇ

Kent scientists show lunar soil can support tea growth. Photo / University of Kentˇ

It’s one small step for man, one giant leap for teatime.

Tea plants can be grown in the Moon’s soil, the University of Kent has claimed.

Researchers planted saplings in soil that mimics those on the surface of the Moon and Mars and monitored how the plants develop over the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save