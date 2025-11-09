Protesters hold a placard with a picture of the augmented face of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, during a picket where about 50 Tanzanians living in Cape Town protested against the recent actions by the Tanzanian Government during that country's presidential election. Photo / Rodger Bosch, AFP

Protesters hold a placard with a picture of the augmented face of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, during a picket where about 50 Tanzanians living in Cape Town protested against the recent actions by the Tanzanian Government during that country's presidential election. Photo / Rodger Bosch, AFP

Tanzania has charged more than 200 people with treason, a lawyer and judicial sources told AFP, with the opposition saying that yet another of their leaders had been arrested.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan won the October 29 poll with 98% of the vote, according to the electoral commission, but the opposition, which was barred from participating, has branded the election a “sham”.

Violent protests broke out across the east African country on election day, with sources indicating hundreds – if not thousands – of people may have been killed.

At the same time, a days-long internet shutdown hampered the release of verified information.

On Friday local time, hundreds of people appeared in court in the economic hub of Dar es Salaam.