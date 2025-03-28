A 61-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Tanya Lee Glover, whose body was found in a unit wall.
Glover’s remains were discovered in 2022, but she was allegedly killed and hidden 12 years earlier.
The accused, a friend of Glover, faces charges of murder, misconduct with a corpse and fraud.
A woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of her friend, whose body was found tightly wrapped and buried in a unit wall, with police alleging she was killed and moved into a crawlspace more than 12 years ago.
Friday’s bombshell development into the homicide probe of Tanya Lee Glover comes almost three years after cleaners made the grisly discovery at the unit complex in Alderley, in northern Brisbane.
Glover’s skeletal remains were found tightly wrapped in clothing and bedding behind a besser block wall of the unit complex in December 2022.
Later forensic analysis confirmed the remains were Glover’s, who possibly died more than 12 years earlier when she was about 38 years old.