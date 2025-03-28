She was not known to Queensland Police and she was not reported missing.

Queensland Police say Tanya Lee Glover was likely murdered more than a decade ago. Photo / Queensland Police

Initial inquiries indicate Glover moved to Queensland from NSW in 2006 and resided in the Fortitude Valley area until 2010.

In bodycam footage released by Queensland Police, detectives are seen knocking on the door of a 61-year-old woman from Wulguru, a southern suburb of Townsville.

The woman, who has been blurred out in the vision, is seen smoking a cigarette before the bodycam cuts to multiple detectives standing around her home.

An officer is heard saying: “We are here in relation to the murder of Tanya Glover. There are other charges... misconduct with a corpse and fraud.”

The woman is then seen being led to a waiting police vehicle.

On Friday, North Brisbane District Detective Inspector John Mison said police would allege the 61-year-old was a friend of Glover’s.

“We will be alleging Tanya Glover was murdered in January 2010 and her body was moved into a void or crawlspace of a unit block, located at Alderley,” Mison said.

“Investigations took detectives all over Australia to confirm the victim’s identity was that of Tanya Lee Glover.”

Mison said the woman’s arrest was the culmination of extensive investigations that identified a person of interest, whom they alleged was known to Glover.

Multiple detectives are seen attending the address where a 61-year-old woman was arrested in Townsville. Photo / Queensland Police

The 61-year-old has been charged with murder, misconduct with a corpse and fraud.

She will front Townsville Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Mison did not go into detail about the fraud charge.

“I’ve been in the police for 35 years – I’ve never come across anything like this,” he said.

“She [Glover] was located approximately 5km from the centre of the city and had been there for 12 or so years, so that in itself is quite remarkable.”

Mison said Glover’s death was a tragedy and detectives had worked tirelessly to get answers for the family.

“At the heart of this investigation, it was about uncovering what had happened to Tanya many years ago. She deserves that justice.

“It is also a warning to any alleged offender that officers are relentless in their investigations to hold offenders to account for their crimes.

“We are not deterred by any timeframe gaps between an offence occurring and it being reported to police.”

A A$500,000 ($550,000) reward remains on offer for information that leads to the conviction of the person, or persons, found to be responsible for Glover’s murder.

In addition to the reward, an appropriate indemnity from prosecution will be recommended for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first gives such information.

That same offer was reiterated by former Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll at the time police were still probing Glover’s murder.

“In the case of an offence being identified, an appropriate indemnity from prosecution will be recommended for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime,” she said.