Tanning salon customer finds dead body on sun-bed in Austria

A shocked tanning salon customer found a dead woman on a sun-bed in Austria more than two hours after she went into the cubicle. Photo / Getty

A customer at a tanning salon made a grim discovery when she went to start her tanning session.

The Austrian client walked into a room to find a dead woman on a sunbed more than two hours after her scheduled session.

The client made the horrifying discovery of the 50-year-old woman in Deutsch Kaltenbrunn, a town in Austria.

The woman had gone to the fully automatic tanning salon for a session at 2.30pm and she was found dead at 4.45pm, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports.

The alarmed customer became suspicious after seeing the cubicle said it was in use but no noise could be heard.

After calling out to the woman, they decided to open the door with a coin and found the lifeless body inside.

Emergency services arrived at the scene but the woman could not be saved.

Police said the autopsy revealed no evidence of foul play.

An investigation into the salon found there were no faults with the sunbeds.

"We express our deepest condolences to the relatives," a spokesperson for the salon said.

The results of a toxicological study are pending.

It's not the first time someone has died in a tanning salon.

In the UK, a bride-to-be collapsed and died in a tanning cubicle in Manchester.

Jenna Vickers was found after the manager broke in and tried to save her.

She had told her friends she was injecting herself with a tanning product.