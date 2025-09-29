Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities began the crackdown on internet access earlier this month. Photo / Wakil Koshar, AFP

A huge communications blackout hit Afghanistan on Monday, weeks after Taliban authorities began severing fibre optic connections in multiple provinces to prevent “vice”.

AFP lost mobile phone contact with its bureau in the capital Kabul around 5.45pm (local time), as well as with journalists in the cities of Herat and Kandahar.

“A nationwide telecoms blackout is now in effect,” said Netblocks, a watchdog organisation that monitors cybersecurity and internet governance.

“We’re now observing national connectivity at 14% of ordinary levels.”

The watchdog said the incident “appears consistent with the intentional disconnection of service”.