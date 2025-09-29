Advertisement
Taliban cuts fibre cables, forcing communications blackout on Afghanistan

AFP
Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities began the crackdown on internet access earlier this month. Photo / Wakil Koshar, AFP

A huge communications blackout hit Afghanistan on Monday, weeks after Taliban authorities began severing fibre optic connections in multiple provinces to prevent “vice”.

AFP lost mobile phone contact with its bureau in the capital Kabul around 5.45pm (local time), as well as with journalists in the cities of Herat and

