US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, following a signing ceremony at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo. Photo / Kiyoshi Ota, Pool, AFP
Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lavished United States President Donald Trump with praise and vows of a “golden age of ties” on his visit to Tokyo today, before inking a deal with Washington aimed at securing critical minerals.
Takaichi, Japan’s first woman Prime Minister, lauded Trump’s involvement inmediating conflicts and will nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, the White House said.
Trump, on an Asia tour that aims for a trade deal with China, reciprocated with warmth for the key partner in business and defence by saying Washington is an ally of the “strongest level”.
Takaichi greeted Trump at her Prime Minister’s residence in Tokyo, her first face-to-face meeting with the US leader and just days after she took office.
“We are an ally at the strongest level, and it’s a great honour to be with you, especially so early in what will be, I think, one of the greatest prime ministers,” Trump told Takaichi.
Yee Kuang Heng, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Public Policy, told AFP that in a bid to “deflect US pressure” on Japan to boost defence spending, Takaichi has “pre-emptively” brought forward the target.
Apart from his meeting with Takaichi, Trump is due to deliver a speech on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, docked at the US naval base Yokosuka.
He will also have dinner with business leaders, likely including the chairman of carmaker Toyota.
‘Phenomenal’
Most Japanese imports into the US are subject to tariffs of 15%, less painful than the 25% first threatened.
The levies still contributed to a 24% slump in US-bound car exports in September in value terms year-on-year.
The car industry accounts for around 8% of jobs in Japan.
“I have a lot of respect for President Xi and we are going to, I think ... come away with a deal,” Trump told reporters en route from Malaysia, where comments from US and Chinese negotiators raised hopes of an accord.
Trump also indicated he was willing to extend his trip in order to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though no such meeting has been announced.