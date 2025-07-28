Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Taiwan’s rubbish trucks offer classical music and a catch-up

AFP
3 mins to read

A cart loaded with garbage as it awaits collection in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo / I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

A cart loaded with garbage as it awaits collection in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo / I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

Taiwanese residents holding plastic bags of rubbish stand on a footpath as a yellow garbage truck playing classical music over a loudspeaker pulls up.

For decades, the tinkling of Beethoven’s Fur Elise or Tekla Badarzewska-Baranowska’s Maiden’s Prayer has alerted Taiwanese households to take out their rubbish.

Like clockwork, residents emerge

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save