Taiwan’s 7-Eleven boom: How convenience stores became a one-stop hub and way of life

By Niha Masih and Rudy Lu
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Zhang Ai-lan, 65, a retired bank employee, prefers to pay her electricity bill at the convenience store in Taipei, skipping the government office farther away. Photo / Niha Masih, The Washington Post

Need to ship an international package, get clothes dry-cleaned or download a government tax certificate at 3am?

Want to buy a train or movie ticket, then grab a tray of noodles you can heat and eat? How about a cold draft beer while you’re at it?

In Taiwan,

