Taiwanese soldiers operate a Oerlikon 35mm twin cannon anti-aircraft gun at a base in Taiwan's southeastern Hualien county. Photo / AP

One of Taiwan's richest tycoons has pledged to fund a force of "civilian warriors" and marksmen to help repel a possible Chinese invasion.

Robert Tsao, 75, who founded the chip maker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), wore a helmet and bulletproof vest as he announced in Taipei that he was willing to privately fund two civilian defence training programmes costing one billion Taiwanese dollars ($52 million).

He said that £17 million ($32m) of that would be used to train three million "civilian warriors" over three years, while £11 million ($20m) would help train up expert marksmen.

Tsao, who was once an ardent supporter of the peaceful unification of Taiwan with China, told Radio Free Asia he had experienced a change of heart after witnessing the crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong during the 2019 protests.

VIDEO: 🇹🇼 Taiwan businessman hopes to repel China with civilian force



A Taiwanese microchip tycoon unveils plans to train more than three million "civilian warriors" to help defend the island against a potential Chinese invasion, donating NT$1 billion ($33m) of his own money pic.twitter.com/BmC5QflGah — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 1, 2022

Tsao said he had been particularly disturbed by an incident at Yuen Long metro station when pro-China thugs ruthlessly beat passengers while the police appeared to delay their response.

Tsao, who was once reported to be worth £2.3 billion ($4.3b), had previously taken Singaporean citizenship, but last month said he had reinstated his Taiwanese passport.

"The people of Taiwan need a morale boost... so I gave up my Singaporean citizenship and came back here to be with everyone," he said, adding that he had decided to remain in Taiwan until his death.

"The first way [I could die] is an illness, which is beyond my control," Tsao said. "The second is dying laughing while watching the fall of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]."

The CCP claims Taiwan as its own territory even though it has never ruled there, and has threatened to invade if the island does not agree to be annexed.

In recent months, Beijing has stepped up aggressive military drills around the democratic island nation, prompting urgent debate about how Taiwan can best defend itself, including whether it should create a more robust civil defence force.

Last month, Tsao offered to donate three billion Taiwanese dollars to bolster the island's defences.

Taiwan's Government has said it will evaluate whether his plans are feasible.

UMC distanced itself from its founder, emphasising that he had retired and now had "nothing to do with UMC".