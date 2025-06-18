Taiwan has begun sea trials of its first domestically built submarine to enhance its defence capabilities. Photo / Chun-Chih Tung, CNA via AFP

Taiwan has started sea trials of its first domestically built submarine, as it upgrades its military capabilities to defend against a potential Chinese attack.

The vessel is part of a submarine programme launched in 2016 that aims to deliver a fleet of eight vessels.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex the self-ruled island, which insists it is a sovereign nation and not subordinate to Beijing.

Shipbuilder CSBC Corp said Tuesday that sea trials of the submarine began in the southern port of Kaohsiung on Saturday, nearly two years after the vessel was unveiled.

The submarine successfully wrapped up the trial – the first of three stages – on Tuesday with a “floating navigation test”, the company said in a statement.