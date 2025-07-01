Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Syria’s Gulf neighbours see a chance to expand their own model for the region

By Vivian Nereim
New York Times·
7 mins to read

President Ahmed al-Sharaa of Syria in the presidential palace in Damascus. The fall of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has opened a window for wealthy Gulf countries to expand their influence in Syria as the sway of Iran diminishes. Photo / Daniel Berehulak, the New York Times

President Ahmed al-Sharaa of Syria in the presidential palace in Damascus. The fall of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has opened a window for wealthy Gulf countries to expand their influence in Syria as the sway of Iran diminishes. Photo / Daniel Berehulak, the New York Times

The Gulf states have moved quickly to aid and invest in Syria after the sudden collapse of the country’s dictatorship, sensing a new opportunity to expand their influence in the Middle East.

The ousted president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, was long under the sway of Iran, the Gulf’s traditional regional

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World