Syria dispatch: A shattered city asks for its sacrifice to be repaid

By Neil MacFarquhar
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Destroyed buildings in Daraya, a suburb of Damascus, the Syrian capital, on June 26, 2025. Millions of Syrians from destroyed places like Daraya feel they did everything possible to overthrow the Assad government, but they still await reconstruction aid. Photo / Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times

Mohammed al-Abad, a wiry young man wearing black jeans and wraparound shades, drives his motorcycle several times a week up a gravel hill amassed from the crushed remains of his old neighbourhood in a city just outside Damascus, the Syrian capital.

At the top, he surveys a Martian landscape of

