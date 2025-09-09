Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sydney woman wins $70k in long lunch dispute with employers

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Police say children of Tom Phillips will have extensive support & school teachers reject collective agreement offer.

An Australian woman has won a costly dispute against her former employer after she was fired for refusing a breath test following a company lunch.

Chantelle Tamati was awarded A$63,000 ($70,000) by the Fair Work Commission after it was determined her employer had acted “unreasonably”, news.com.au reports.

Tamati was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save