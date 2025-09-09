NZ Herald Morning News Update | Police say children of Tom Phillips will have extensive support & school teachers reject collective agreement offer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

An Australian woman has won a costly dispute against her former employer after she was fired for refusing a breath test following a company lunch.

Chantelle Tamati was awarded A$63,000 ($70,000) by the Fair Work Commission after it was determined her employer had acted “unreasonably”, news.com.au reports.

Tamati was sacked from her managerial position at Multiquip in April after her refusal to submit to a drug and alcohol test.

After the office workers took a four-hour long lunch at a Sydney establishment, one member of the group was reportedly “disruptive” on their return to the office.

The trio were asked to take a breath test but Tamati refused, claiming she was being “tarnished by association”.