Sydney teacher Monica Young jailed for sexually assaulting teen student

Monica Young was arrested by detectives on July 10, 2020. Video / NSW Police

The heartbreaking toll a Sydney school teacher wrought on a teenage student when she sexually assaulted him has been revealed with a court hearing "he struggles to smile about anything anymore".

Monica Elizabeth Young was handcuffed and taken away by correctional services officers inside Sydney's Downing Centre District Court after being sentenced to at least two years and five months jail on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of aggravated sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old boy.

Young was 23 and engaged to another man when she began grooming the teenager – who cannot be named to protect his identity – several months after arriving to work at the school in 2020.

Monica Young messaged the teenager a picture of herself with the text 'I'm waiting for you.' Photo / Supplied

Judge Kate Traill read portions of a victim impact statement in which the teenager - who was in year 9 at the time - detailed how he only realised he had been abused after Young's actions were discovered by his family.

The court heard how he initially had thought of her as "cool" and "someone who cared about him".

However he now realised her actions had damaged almost every aspect of his life.

Judge Traill said that the boy was forced to leave the school after his fellow students had learned of what had happened.

The boy reported it had strained his relationship with his family, who he felt he could no longer face.

He also said he felt like his sibling "hates" him because he had embarrassed them, and he could longer go on family vacations.

"He says the offender has ruined his dreams … ruined his school and his relationship with his family and friends, his trust in others and ruined his life," Judge Traill said.

"He struggles to smile about anything anymore."

Monica Young arrives at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday. Photo / NCA

Judge Traill described Young's actions as an "egregious" breach of his trust, commenting she "must have" known he was underage when she began a sexual relationship with him soon after coming to work at his school.

The court heard that Young abused the boy on several occasions.

After adding him on social media, Young soon began sending the boy sexually explicit messages, urging him to send her naked photos.

She used Snapchat to send him pictures of her breasts and vagina, a video of her playing with her breasts and nipples, before initiating sexual contact in a classroom during a lunch break, the court heard.

She also had sex with the teenager in her car at a Sydney park when he skipped school to meet up with her.

The court heard that before meeting him for sex, she sent her victim a text saying: "It's dangerous if we get caught but if you do it will be worth it".

Monica Young was on Wednesday jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage student. Photo / NCA

Judge Traill on Wednesday afternoon sentenced Young to four years and nine months in jail with a non-parole period of two years and five months.

The victim's family first became suspicious when his mother was holding his phone as he received a message from Young.

The message contained a picture of Young with the text "I'm waiting for you."

Her abuse of the teenager came to light after the victim's aunt saw the victim getting into her car and followed them.

The victim's mother contacted the school, and the principal then initiated a Department of Education investigation.

"Not only did the offender encourage the victim to touch her sexually, she also visibly assisted him," Judge Traill said.

"She did so in circumstances in which she was his teacher and must have recognised his sexual immaturity … The trust that parents place in teachers to protect their children was breached egregiously on numerous occasions.

"The offender preyed on the vulnerability of the victim as a child and a student."

Young will be eligible for release on parole in October 2023.