A large police operation is under way at the University of Sydney. Photo / Supplied

Police in New South Wales have arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to a stabbing at the University of Sydney today.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that a 22-year-old man was the victim of the alleged stabbing.

Police were told a 14-year-old boy had left the scene shortly after the incident, boarding a bus on Parramatta Rd.

He was then found by police near the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

A NSW police spokesperson said the teenager and the alleged victim were not known to each other.