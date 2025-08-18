Advertisement
Sydney pub shooting: Man dies, another injured in gang-linked attack

news.com.au
2 mins to read

Police were today analysing the scene of a fatal shooting outside a Sydney pub. Photo / NewsWire, Gaye Gerard

A fatal shooting outside a pub in inner Sydney is linked to a former bikie and a street gang.

The Daily Telegraph has named Maradona Yalda, 31, as the man who survived the shooting in the suburb of Forest Lodge on Sunday night. A 39-year-old man who was with Yalda

