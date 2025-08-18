Police were today analysing the scene of a fatal shooting outside a Sydney pub. Photo / NewsWire, Gaye Gerard

A fatal shooting outside a pub in inner Sydney is linked to a former bikie and a street gang.

The Daily Telegraph has named Maradona Yalda, 31, as the man who survived the shooting in the suburb of Forest Lodge on Sunday night. A 39-year-old man who was with Yalda was shot dead; police say this man is yet to be formally identified.

Yalda was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The Telegraph reports he is a close associate of a known former Comanchero gang member and has links to a known Assyrian street gang.

The 31-year-old’s condition in hospital has stabilised. No arrests have been made, and there’s no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Yalda.

Leichhardt Police Area commander Superintendent Alf Sergi said there was possibly more than one gunman, and detectives want people with footage to come forward.