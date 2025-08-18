Police were today analysing the scene of a fatal shooting outside a Sydney pub. Photo / NewsWire, Gaye Gerard
A fatal shooting outside a pub in inner Sydney is linked to a former bikie and a street gang.
The Daily Telegraph has named Maradona Yalda, 31, as the man who survived the shooting in the suburb of Forest Lodge on Sunday night. A 39-year-old man who was with Yaldawas shot dead; police say this man is yet to be formally identified.
Yalda was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The Telegraph reports he is a close associate of a known former Comanchero gang member and has links to a known Assyrian street gang.
The 31-year-old’s condition in hospital has stabilised. No arrests have been made, and there’s no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Yalda.
Leichhardt Police Area commander Superintendent Alf Sergi said there was possibly more than one gunman, and detectives want people with footage to come forward.
“We’re really looking for the public to give us information, to assist us with this heinous crime,” he told 2GB on Monday morning.
The two men who were shot were ambushed as they left the Harold Park Hotel and walked to their car, Sergi said.
“The 39-year-old male, he suffered gunshot wounds and fell to the ground. Police were nearby … they treated the man with the help of a doctor that was a resident nearby, and also paramedics, but unfortunately he succumbed to his wounds.
“The 31-year-old man was chased by the offender. He was shot a number of times. He slumped at the back of the hotel.
“Again, police rendered first aid, assisted by some medical students who were in the pub as well, and an ambulance came and took him to hospital. He’s in a stable condition at this point in time.”
Police are looking for a dark vehicle that the shooter fled in.
“It was an outrageous, brazen, callous attack,” Sergi said.
“A bullet did hit a window and narrowly missed a female staff member … it’s a narrow street there, and also the pub nearby, obviously the bullets were fired in that direction at the pub. It would have been very, very frightening.
“We believe it’s a targeted attack, yes, based on one of the victim’s backgrounds with possible links to organised criminal networks.”
Sergi said police were not aware of any criminal links to the man who died, just the man who survived.