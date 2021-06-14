Sydney police shoot horse on road after it was struck by car and truck

The horse was shot after being hit by a car and then a truck in Sydney. Photo / Facebook

A horse has been shot dead on the road after it was struck by multiple vehicles southwest of Sydney.

Police said a 35-year-old man was injured after the horse he was riding collided with a car on Stacey Street in Bankstown about 2.40pm on Monday.

"[The rider] was treated at the scene by paramedics for leg injuries before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition," police said in a statement.

It is believed the horse ran off after the first collision, police told NCA NewsWire.

A short time later, police were called to Canterbury Road – about 5km away – after reports that a horse had been hit by a truck.

The horse was critically injured by the second crash, with harrowing footage showing the animal laying in the middle of the road in a pool of blood.

A man can be heard on the phone to dispatchers, who ask: "Where's [the horse] bleeding from?"

"Everywhere", he responds.

After police arrived, the horse was humanely euthanised by officers, who shot the animal.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.