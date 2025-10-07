Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Bullet-ridden Mercedes seized in police operation on a major road. Photo / 7 News

Wild arrest footage has emerged following a major police operation in Sydney’s southwest linked to an alleged shootout.

NSW Police launched the operation at two locations, one in Condell Park and another in Revesby, about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Police descended upon a black Mercedes on River Rd in Revesby, which was left with multiple bullet holes following the incident.

Authorities have arrested at least two people involved in the incident.

It is understood the operation was planned and targeted, with links to organised crime, 7 News reported.