Three men allegedly involved in a criminal network using 'kill cars' have been arrested in Sydney. Photo / NSW Police
Men allegedly involved in a network of criminals for hire across Sydney have been arrested.
Police pounced on three alleged members of a gang called G7 on Thursday morning.
The trio is alleged to have been using a network of “kill cars” for contracted criminal activity.
Police allege the G7crew is one of several groups of contract criminals using the vehicles.
“The use of kill cars has emerged as a common denominator in serious and violent crimes linked to organised crime – including murders, kidnappings, and other high-risk offences,” Organised Crime Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Peter Faux said.