“These vehicles aren’t just transport; they’re tools of violence. Without them, offenders lose mobility, anonymity, and the ability to commit serious offences.

“We’ve had enormous success targeting organised crime by following the money. Now, we’re following the cars, and it’s proving just as effective.”

The men are allegedly members of a gang called G7. Photo / NSW Police

In a series of raids in southwest Sydney on Thursday morning, police arrested two men – aged 18 and 21 – and a 16-year-old boy.

Five cars, a firearm, ammunition, $41,000 in cash, GPS trackers, 37 mobile phones and dedicated encrypted criminal communication devices were seized.

Police say these arrests are linked to an alleged murder plot which was foiled on Tuesday, when three men were arrested in a major police operation at Revesby.

It is alleged the trio – described by police as a “kill team” – were on their way to carry out a hit on another man near a daycare centre.

The same police strike force have been involved in both sets of arrests this week.

On Thursday morning, police searched a house in Oran Park, where the 18-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested.

Police seized ammunition on Thursday. Photo / NSW Police

A firearm was also found. Photo / NSW Police

They face numerous charges, were both refused bail and are expected to front the Bail Division Local Court today.

Police say drugs and 37 phones were also found. Photo / NSW Police

The 16-year-old was arrested in Hinchinbrook.

He has also been refused bail and is scheduled to appear in a children’s court on Friday.

Superintendent Faux said police targeting “kill cars” had been fruitful for investigators.

“Public assistance is also critical. If you see suspicious vehicles parked for long periods, with false plates or signs of tampering, report it.

“That tip could be the difference between a crime prevented and a tragedy.”

