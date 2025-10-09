Advertisement
Sydney police arrest three alleged G7 gang members in ‘kill car’ raids

Blair Jackson
Three men allegedly involved in a criminal network using 'kill cars' have been arrested in Sydney. Photo / NSW Police

Men allegedly involved in a network of criminals for hire across Sydney have been arrested.

Police pounced on three alleged members of a gang called G7 on Thursday morning.

The trio is alleged to have been using a network of “kill cars” for contracted criminal activity.

Police allege the G7

